Enzo Vogrincic Models Zara Spring 2024 Collection

Fashion house Zara unveiled its Spring 2024 Collection with a story featuring Enzo Vogrincic, the Uruguayan actor best known for his role as Numa Turcatti in the 2023 film “Society of the Snow.” The new range highlights relaxed tailoring styles that are perfect for the Spring season, emphasizing comfort without sacrificing elegance. The collection, captured by fashion photographer Mark Kean, offers a blend of outerwear, knitwear, and shirting that leans into easy Spring silhouettes adorned in soft pastels and vibrant pop tones.

The selection includes a variety of pieces designed to elevate the modern man’s wardrobe. Among them, the wool blend plaid blazer stands out for its straight fit and classic notched lapel collar, detailed with buttoned cuffs, a welt pocket at the chest, flap pockets at the hip, and a central back vent, all fastened with self-lined buttons. The collection also presents straight fit jeans that feature a five-pocket design with a washed effect, contributing to a laid-back yet polished look.

Highlights also include the rib tank top, which embraces a round neck and a washed effect, achieving a unique appearance through its special dyeing and washing process. For footwear, the polished leather derby shoes limited edition offer a sophisticated choice with their smooth leather upper and slightly chunky soles.

The range diversifies with a faux leather overshirt, presenting a cropped design with patch pockets and an irregular trim, alongside a viscose blend shirt that promises breathability with its spread collar and short sleeves. The special dyed jeans and cropped leather jacket add a touch of individuality, each piece bearing unique finishes.

Completing the collection are knitwear options like the textured sweater and textured cardigan, both oversized for comfort, as well as tailored pieces such as the poplin pocket shirt and pleated wide fit pants, which blend traditional tailoring with contemporary style. The leather jacket, with its relaxed fit and detailed design, encapsulates the collection’s ethos of combining practicality with fashion-forward thinking.