Maison FRED, the renowned French jewelry and watch brand, has announced BTS member Jin as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-Jin, is known globally as a member of the iconic K-pop group BTS. His influence extends beyond music, touching millions of fans with his charisma and charm. Maison FRED emphasized Jin’s qualities, stating, “Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED.”

Fred Jewelry, established in Paris in 1936 by Fred Samuel, has a rich history and a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship. Nicknamed “The Sunshine Jeweler” for Samuel’s love of light and joie de vivre, the brand has always celebrated individuality and unique expression. Jin’s role as the brand’s first global ambassador is expected to enhance this legacy, bringing a new dimension to Maison FRED’s identity.

Jin’s collaboration with Maison FRED is his first major individual brand deal following his discharge from mandatory military service in South Korea on June 12. He enlisted in December 2022 and was the first BTS member to complete his enlistment. His swift transition from military service to securing high-profile brand endorsements highlights his enduring popularity and influence.

In an Instagram post, Jin expressed his excitement about joining the FRED family. He wrote, “I am truly happy and honored to become a global brand ambassador for French high jewelry Maison Fred. Please look forward to the new and diverse side we will show with Fred in the future.” This statement was accompanied by a series of campaign images showcasing Jin modeling the brand’s exquisite pieces.

This new role for Jin follows a trend among BTS members pursuing individual endeavors in the fashion industry. Previously, BTS members have represented major fashion houses under the LVMH umbrella, including Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Dior, and Calvin Klein.

In addition to his new role with Maison FRED, Jin has also been named as a torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to take place from July 26 to August 11.