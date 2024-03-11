Final Drop: Future for Lanvin Lab

Future and Lanvin Lab released their final drop, marking the culmination of a unique collaboration fusing centuries-old elegance with contemporary streetwear. Grammy-winning artist Future brings his distinct vision to the forefront, paying homage to both classic fashion and space exploration.

The collection intertwines the legacy of Lanvin with Future’s personal symbolism, creating a narrative that transcends time and space. Icons such as the eagle, NASA, and Pluto are reimagined as motifs, reflecting the spirit of innovation and adventure shared by both Future and the brand founder Jeanne Lanvin.

From formal tailoring to casual denim, the range encompasses a diverse array of styles, complemented by small leather accessories and prêt-à-porter pieces. Standout items include the iconic Cat Bag featuring custom eagle hardware and the Lanvin Cash sneaker, a collaborative effort between Future and Lanvin’s design team.

Typography from the house’s archive is reinterpreted into striking printed motifs, adding depth and character to the collection. Future’s quote, “Fashion is art; it’s self-expression, just like music. They’re both creative outlets in the human experience.” encapsulates the essence of this collaboration, where creativity serves as the ultimate form of expression.

Fashion photographer Joshua Woods captured Future for Lanvin Lab campaign starring Future himself joined by top model Amelia Gray.

The Future for Lanvin Lab final drop is available online and in stores.