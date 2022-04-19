in Exclusive, Fox Models, Fresh Faces

Model Spotlight: Nikola Bajovic

Discover our exclusive MMSCENE Spotlight featuring Nikola Bajovic captured by Borislav Utjesinovic

Nikola-Bajovic

Nikola Bajovic a fresh face scouted by FOX Model agency in Belgrade is the latest star of our Model Spotlight series. Nikola teamed up for the MMSCENE online exclusive series with photographer Borislav Utjesinovic.

Scroll down for more of our exclusive series starring Nikola Bajovic as well as the Q&A interview with the promising fresh face:

Nikola-Bajovic
FOX-Model-agency
How were you discovered?

Everyone told me that I should try out in the modeling industry and they predicted great success for me, because I have all the predispositions for that. I sent my book to an agent and received an invitation to sign the contract. I was so happy.

Nikola-Bajovic

FOX-Model-agency

Was modeling something you always dreamed of doing?

Yes and no. From childhood I knew that I would do something that would be in the public eye. Modeling is something that has been fulfilling me for a long time and I love it. At the same time I finished Medical High School and now I’m graduating from Faculty of Diplomacy and Security. So education is a big priority for me.

Nikola-Bajovic

Nikola-Bajovic

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s a mix of everything. From pop music culture to old Hollywood movies. The artists I grew up with had a great influence on my style.

Nikola-Bajovic

Nikola-Bajovic

Describe to us your go to outfit.

Something I always like to wear is jeans, a tank top, a leather jacket and some cool shoes.

FOX-Model-agency

Nikola-Bajovic

FOX-Model-agency

What is your favourite thing to do in your free time?

I love cuddling with my dog and cat, spending time with my family and friends, walking by the river, going out to clubs, watching shows on Netflix, going to the gym and reading about what is happening in the world of politics on a global level.

Nikola-Bajovic

Nikola-Bajovic

What’s on your playlist?

Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Queen, Ciara, Ariana Grande, A$AP Rocky…

FOX-Model-agency

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

Next year I am finishing my last year at the University and I want to do a Master’s degree abroad. My future goals are definitely runways and campaigns for high fashion brands, like Balenciaga, Versace, Dior…

FOX-Model-agency
All photos by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Online Exclusives

