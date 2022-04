Fashion house ALEXANDER MCQUEEN presented their Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection, that was inspired by London skies, with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Chloé Le Drezen. In charge of styling was Alister Mackie, with casting direction from Jess Hallett. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce. Video direction by Masha Vasyukova, with music from John Gosling. Among the stars of the lookbook are Pratik Shetty, Dave Chow, Momo Ndiaye, and Wali.