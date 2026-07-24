The Fields We Grew Up On MMSCENE Exclusive by Lukas Rusilas

The Fields We Grew Up On unfolds in Lithuania through the lens of Lukas Rusilas for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, bringing together Edvardas Bogadelščikovas and Egidijus Janukonis from Mboys Model Agency. The editorial reflects on growing up through football in Northern European neighborhoods, where open fields, improvised matches and long summer days shaped friendships and a sense of freedom.

Stylist Sabi draws from sportswear through loose track trousers, cropped T-shirts and graphic jerseys, linking familiar athletic codes with a contemporary fashion direction. Sunlight, water and physical movement give the images an immediate energy. Makeup artist Samanta Buzaitė keeps the beauty direction natural, allowing the story to shift between play, stillness and recollection.

Photography: Lukas Rusilas

Stylist: Sabi

MUA: Samanta Buzaitė

Models: Edvardas Bogadelščikovas & Egidijus Janukonis at Mboys Model Agency