Martin Cols by Juan Lamas for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Juan Lamas captures model Martin Cols for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped by crisp tailoring, athletic references and abbreviated proportions. Jackets, shirts and ties meet sports shorts, swimwear, loafers and visible socks, creating a polished connection between formal codes and leisure dressing.

Represented by AR Models Agency, Cols carries the story through direct expressions and composed physicality. The editorial maintains a clean and controlled mood, with subtle changes in posture and styling giving each frame its own character. Ariel Fernando Ramirez Gimenez handles production and casting.