in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Martin Cols by Juan Lamas for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Juan Lamas and model Martin Cols team up for MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial.

Martin Cols by Juan Lamas

Photographer Juan Lamas captures model Martin Cols for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped by crisp tailoring, athletic references and abbreviated proportions. Jackets, shirts and ties meet sports shorts, swimwear, loafers and visible socks, creating a polished connection between formal codes and leisure dressing.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Represented by AR Models Agency, Cols carries the story through direct expressions and composed physicality. The editorial maintains a clean and controlled mood, with subtle changes in posture and styling giving each frame its own character. Ariel Fernando Ramirez Gimenez handles production and casting.

Martin Cols by Juan Lamas

Martin Cols by Juan Lamas

Martin Cols by Juan Lamas

Martin Cols by Juan Lamas

Photographer: Juan Lamas
Production & Casting: Ariel Fernando Ramirez Gimenez

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Dior Dresses Jimin of BTS for the World Tour in Paris

David Jonsson Joins LOEWE as Its Newest Ambassador