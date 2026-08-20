Jimmy Choo Brings Alfie Nickerson to the Countryside for Fall 2026

Jimmy Choo turns to the English countryside for its Fall 2026 men’s campaign, “Wild Rose,” starring flower farmer and model Alfie Nickerson. Creative director Sandra Choi builds the season around the English rose, using its beauty, structure and resilience as the foundation for a collection that gives the house’s floral codes a tougher character.

Choi places British identity at the foundation of the season. “For this collection, we escaped to country gardens for inspiration; English roses became the subject that we were enchanted by – the beauty, the formation, the resilience and strength all feed into what we wanted to design for our men’s collection,” she said.

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That interest in roses carries directly into the footwear. Jimmy Choo interprets the flower through precision-perforated leather, hand-applied details and sculpted floral relief soles. The collection also introduces eel-printed leather and stone suede across familiar silhouettes.

The Wilder boot uses two types of leather with laser-cut rose appliqués, giving the floral motif a more physical presence. The new Wilder loafer lowers the shape and adds a Vibram rubber sole with a traditional leather heel. The Rowan derby boot uses laser-cut perforations to create a rose pattern, while the Vine lace-up brings the same idea into a sharper, more formal profile.

The Ember moccasin takes a softer route through fabrication and tubular construction. Jimmy Choo also extends the season into casual footwear and accessories. The Diamond Maxi Hi/M introduces a sculptural high-top shape, while the Sunny returns in new colorways with rose perforations. The Bar holdall completes the accessories offering with the house’s signature hardware.

“Wild Rose” works best when the floral idea appears through material and structure instead of straightforward decoration. The rose changes from one style to the next, giving the collection a consistent visual thread without repeating the same treatment.

The campaign also gains strength from Nickerson himself. His work with flowers gives the imagery a connection to the collection’s main reference, while the English countryside supports Choi’s focus on British identity without relying on obvious national symbols.

Nickerson founded Burnt Fen Flowers in 2019 on his family’s land in the Norfolk Broads in eastern England. The company supplies British-grown stems nationwide and has worked with fashion brands including JW Anderson, Loewe and Anya Hindmarch.

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Choi, who received an OBE for services to fashion in King Charles III’s 2026 Birthday Honours List, continues to shape Jimmy Choo menswear through a mix of formal and casual footwear. For Fall 2026, the English rose gives that direction a clear seasonal character, from laser-cut leather and textured suede to rugged soles and floral relief details.