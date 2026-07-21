DSCENE Magazine Presents Teo Abihdana in The Island Holds Still

Lanzarote sets the pace for The Island Holds Still, a new DSCENE Magazine fashion story featuring Teo Abihdana. Moïse Mbarga-Abega photographed the editorial for the Design Under Pressure issue, using volcanic ground, open horizons and shifting light to slow each image and sharpen every gesture.

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The photographs connect Abihdana with the island through scale, distance and surface. Pale earth and dark geological formations surround him, while the limited visual information directs attention toward posture, fabric and form. Mbarga-Abega treats the location as an active part of each composition. Its exposed terrain gives the clothing room to register and provides a measured setting for the story.

Juan Areizaga led the art direction and responded to the issue’s central theme through restraint. The photographs avoid obvious tension. Narrow distances, flattened horizons and reduced depth create a suspended atmosphere where the body becomes the main point of orientation.

Light passes across stone, sand, sky and shadow without creating dramatic effects. Small changes in position carry the editorial forward. A shoulder turns, hands shift or a direct gaze alters the tone of the frame. Abihdana maintains controlled contact with the camera and avoids exaggerated performance.

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Stylist Sanya Batra develops the wardrobe through layered proportions and shifts in volume. Tailored pieces sit beside softer constructions, while longer lines respond to the open setting. Polished fabrics, compact tailoring and loose draping create contrast with the rough volcanic surfaces.

Design Under Pressure examines the demands placed on creative work through constant production, visibility and expectation. The Island Holds Still approaches that subject through pause and control. Lanzarote bears the marks of earlier force, yet the photographs remain spare and physically grounded. Abihdana’s restrained performance supports the story’s central idea: pressure can appear through expectation, control and the discipline required to remain still.

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Photographer MOÏSE MBARGA-ABEGA

Art Director JUAN AREIZAGA

Stylist SANYA BATRA

Casting Director FERNANDO HERBERT

Grooming JAIME HERNANDEZ

Model TEO ABIHDANA at Success Models

Production GABRIEL FRANCO – BARBATANA PICTURES

Local Producer STUDIO VOLCA

Equipment support PARAISO PRODUCTIONS