Levi by Mark Christian Mendez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Mark Christian Mendez captures promising new model Levi for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive shot in Berlin. The editorial moves between sharp tailoring and quieter moments, giving Levi space to shift from composed formality to a more relaxed and direct presence. Warm interiors, graphic architecture and close framing shape a series built around confidence, restraint and subtle tension.

Mendez also serves as creative director and stylist, developing the story through a COS wardrobe of clean suiting, dark leather and pared-back layers. Levi brings clarity and control throughout the series, positioning him as a face to watch.