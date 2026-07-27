in Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez for MMSCENE Exclusive

Levi and Mark Christian Mendez team up for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Mark Christian Mendez captures promising new model Levi for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive shot in Berlin. The editorial moves between sharp tailoring and quieter moments, giving Levi space to shift from composed formality to a more relaxed and direct presence. Warm interiors, graphic architecture and close framing shape a series built around confidence, restraint and subtle tension.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Mendez also serves as creative director and stylist, developing the story through a COS wardrobe of clean suiting, dark leather and pared-back layers. Levi brings clarity and control throughout the series, positioning him as a face to watch.

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Levi by Mark Christian Mendez

Model: Levi
Photography, Creative Direction & Styling: Mark Christian Mendez

EditorialexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE STYLE

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