in Editorial, Exclusive, LA Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, New York Model Management

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Nils Bremer joins photographer Adam Washington for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington

Model Nils Bremer fronts a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Adam Washington. Set within a sunlit residential setting, the series moves between poolside calm, garden intimacy, and relaxed moments that feel spontaneous without losing their editorial focus. Washington shifts from polished tailoring to casual summer dressing and utilitarian layers, allowing Bremer’s natural energy, direct gaze, and easy physicality to guide the story.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Represented by LA Models, Bremer wears pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Tommy Bahama, Eme Studios, Levi’s, American Eagle, Carhartt, and KITH. Crisp shirting, denim, workwear, collegiate references, and resort pieces create a varied wardrobe that supports the editorial’s warm, personal mood.

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington

Nils Bremer by Adam Washington

Model: Nils Bremer
Agency: LA Models
Photographer: Adam Washington

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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