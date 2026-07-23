in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, New Madison

Juan Navarro in Noir Youth MMSCENE Exclusive

David Temprano captures Juan Navarro for MMSCENE with styling by Álvaro Pinto.

Juan Navarro in Noir Youth
Jacket, Trousers, Boots: Stylist archive

Model Juan Navarro stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Noir Youth, photographed by David Temprano. Represented by Mad Models Management, Navarro appears in a sharp study of youth, rebellion and controlled self-presentation. Stylist Álvaro Pinto shifts between cropped proportions, exposed layers, leather, strict stripes and animal print.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial features pieces from Minga London, Calvin Klein, Burberry Vintage, Galliano, Zara, Carrieri and adidas, alongside items from the stylist’s own archive. Noir Youth presents masculinity through contrast, moving between restraint, exposure and theatrical detail without losing its stripped-down edge.

Juan Navarro in Noir Youth
Top & Underwear: Carrieri, Trousers: adidas, Hat: Stylist archive
Juan Navarro in Noir Youth
Jacket & Trousers: Stylist archive, Underwear: Calvin Klein, Jewelry: Minga London
Juan Navarro in Noir Youth
Shirt: Burberry Vintage, Tank top, Loafers, Tie, Shorts: Stylist archive
Juan Navarro in Noir Youth
Shirt: Burberry Vintage, Tank top & Tie: Stylist archive
Juan Navarro in Noir Youth
Top & Underwear: Carrieri, Trousers: adidas, Hat: Stylist archive
Shirt: Burberry Vintage, Tank top, Tie, Shorts: Stylist archive
Shirt & Boots: Stylist archive, Trousers: Zara, Belt: Galliano
Shirt: Stylist archive, Trousers: Zara, Belt: Galliano
Top & Underwear: Carrieri, Trousers: adidas, Hat: Stylist archive
Jacket & Trousers: Stylist archive, Underwear: Calvin Klein, Jewelry: Minga London
Jacket: Stylist archive, Jewelry: Minga London

Photography: David Temprano
Styling: Álvaro Pinto
MUAH: @3steel4
Model: Juan Navarro at Mad Models Management
Studio: David Temprano

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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