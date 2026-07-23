Juan Navarro in Noir Youth MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Juan Navarro stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Noir Youth, photographed by David Temprano. Represented by Mad Models Management, Navarro appears in a sharp study of youth, rebellion and controlled self-presentation. Stylist Álvaro Pinto shifts between cropped proportions, exposed layers, leather, strict stripes and animal print.

The editorial features pieces from Minga London, Calvin Klein, Burberry Vintage, Galliano, Zara, Carrieri and adidas, alongside items from the stylist’s own archive. Noir Youth presents masculinity through contrast, moving between restraint, exposure and theatrical detail without losing its stripped-down edge.

Photography: David Temprano

Styling: Álvaro Pinto

MUAH: @3steel4

Model: Juan Navarro at Mad Models Management

Studio: David Temprano