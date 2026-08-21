Nike Unveils the Pegasus Plus 2 Built for Faster Daily Miles

Nike updates the Pegasus Plus with a second-generation model built for faster daily running. The Pegasus Plus 2 combines an exposed forefoot Air Zoom unit with ZoomX foam, creating a lighter and more responsive setup for runners who want one shoe to cover daily miles, longer sessions and quicker efforts.

The main change appears in the forefoot. Nike uses a curved Air Zoom unit that remains visible within the sole and works together with a lightweight ZoomX midsole. According to the brand, the combination delivers at least 18 percent more energy return than the first Pegasus Plus.

Nike developed the shoe with inspiration from its road racing footwear, while keeping the construction free of a plate. Tensile fibers inside the Air Zoom unit work like preloaded springs, helping return energy with each step. The curved form also supports smoother transitions through the stride.

“Our goal was simple: speed without sacrifice,” says Deepa Ramprasad, Senior Director of Nike Running Footwear. She says the design team spent years refining the system around speed, comfort and confidence.

The Pegasus Plus 2 also uses the MR10 2.0 last, first introduced with the Pegasus 42. The shape gives runners more room through the forefoot and toe box, while the midfoot construction keeps the foot secure during faster running.

Nike also updates the materials around the ankle and adds reflective elements to the upper. Underfoot, a modern waffle outsole uses flex zones designed to improve flexibility and road feel.

More than 30 elite Nike athletes tested the Pegasus Plus 2 during development, including marathon runners and track athletes. The Nike Sport Research Lab also studied how runners performed and responded to the shoe.

Nike tunes the pressure of the Air Zoom unit by size and adjusts its construction to maintain consistent energy return across the size range.

The Pegasus Plus 2 joins Nike’s wider road running lineup. Pegasus focuses on responsive cushioning and energy return, while Vomero provides maximum cushioning and Structure offers additional support and stability.

The model continues the development of Nike’s longest-running and best-selling running franchise with a stronger emphasis on speed and responsiveness. The Nike Pegasus Plus 2 will become available in late August through select retail partners and Nike.