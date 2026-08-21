Aimé Leon Dore FW26 Mixes Sportswear, Tailoring and Denim

Aimé Leon Dore presents its FW26 collection with a broad mix of sportswear, tailoring, knitwear and denim, joined by several collaborative projects. The New York label continues its work with Technics and GORE-TEX, introduces footwear with Last Resort AB and includes a new piece with The North Face.

The lookbook also features one detail that immediately stands out: a New York Knicks cap. Aimé Leon Dore has not confirmed a collaboration with the basketball team, though the accessory suggests that a first project between the two could be in development.

A Knicks partnership would add another New York sports reference to the brand’s history. Aimé Leon Dore has used New York Yankees imagery since 2017, and FW26 continues that connection through new Yankees caps and beanies.

The collaborative lineup extends beyond sports. Aimé Leon Dore continues its relationship with Japanese audio company Technics, which appears this season through a varsity leather jacket. GORE-TEX also returns, while The North Face contributes a puffer jacket finished with leather yoke details.

Swedish footwear company Last Resort AB enters the mix through its first collaboration with Aimé Leon Dore, adding another new partnership to the season.

Outerwear plays a substantial role throughout the collection. Alongside the Technics varsity jacket and The North Face puffer, the Suede Cafe Racer Jacket introduces another leather-focused option. The category relies on different materials and familiar cold-weather shapes without moving away from the brand’s established wardrobe.

Knitwear brings more pattern and texture into FW26. Aimé Leon Dore uses chunky yarns and colorful Fair-Isle designs across the category, giving the colder-weather pieces a more expressive character.

Tailoring follows a more traditional direction through woolen tweeds and earth-toned windowpane checks. Double-breasted jackets appear with matching trousers, bringing formal proportions into a collection still closely tied to sportswear and casual dressing.

Denim provides another recurring element. The brand uses it for double-knee carpenter pants, pinstriped jeans and shirting, introducing workwear references throughout the season.

The Knicks cap remains the most open-ended element in the lookbook. Aimé Leon Dore has yet to confirm whether it belongs to an official collaboration, so the accessory currently serves as a preview of what could become another local sports partnership.

Aimé Leon Dore FW26 Delivery 1 is scheduled to release on Friday, August 2 through the brand’s website and its flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and London.