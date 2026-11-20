J.Crew brings Jordan Firstman and Reggie Absolom together for Present Company, its Holiday 2026 campaign, following their appearance in A24’s Club Kid. The pair exchange their film roles for Fair Isle knitwear, matching sweaters and festive pajamas in a series of photographs by Alasdair McLellan. Stylist Miyako Bellizzi handles the wardrobe, drawing from the American brand’s seasonal collection.

For this year’s holiday campaign, J.Crew looks to its advertising archives, particularly the catalogs that shaped its image throughout the 1990s. Those references inform the photographs, which favor intimate portraits and familiar winter clothing. The brand gives Firstman and Absolom room to interact naturally, bringing their established rapport into a setting associated with traditional Christmas imagery.

Their reunion follows the premiere of Club Kid, the A24 film that brought the two performers together on screen. J.Crew takes inspiration from their unusual relationship in the film, translating their chemistry into a series of holiday moments. Matching outfits provide one recurring joke, suggesting the kind of closeness that develops when two people spend considerable time together.

Firstman addresses that familiarity directly. “Reggie and I have spent a lot of time together at this point, so naturally we’ve reached the matching sweaters phase of our relationship,” he says.

The filmmaker also welcomes the opportunity to bring their particular sense of humor into a traditional fashion campaign. He describes the experience as festive and fashionable, joking that the photographs make them look like a convincing family.

Absolom approaches the project with similar enthusiasm. For him, the opportunity to dress for the holidays and spend time with Firstman provided much of the enjoyment. “Working with Jordan is always fun, especially when we get to wear great clothes and mess around together,” he says. He finishes with a competitive observation about their outfits, insisting that he wore everything better than Firstman.

That exchange offers an indication of what J.Crew wanted from the casting. The campaign relies on the pair’s familiarity and their ability to find humor in ordinary situations. Their shared history gives the seasonal photographs a recognizable relationship, connecting the clothing to the people wearing it.

Julia Collier, J.Crew’s Chief Marketing Officer, points to their chemistry as the reason behind the collaboration. “Jordan and Reggie have an incredible chemistry that feels both genuine and unexpected,” she explains. Collier says the brand wanted to bring that connection into a traditional J.Crew holiday setting after seeing how it came through in the film.

The clothes follow the established codes of the brand’s winter wardrobe. Fair Isle patterns introduce a familiar seasonal reference, while relaxed tailoring and cold-weather layers reflect J.Crew’s American casualwear identity. Festive pajamas extend the campaign into the domestic traditions associated with Christmas.

J.Crew continues its collaborations with figures from contemporary entertainment, using the relationship between Firstman and Absolom to introduce its holiday collection to audiences familiar with their work. The Holiday 2026 collection is available in J.Crew stores and online.