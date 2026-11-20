Dior has named Stray Kids member Hyunjin its new ambassador for beauty and the fashion collections of Jonathan Anderson. The announcement marks a new partnership between the French luxury house and the South Korean performer, whose career in music has brought him international recognition. His appointment covers Dior’s fashion collections and its beauty division, placing him within the creative worlds of Anderson, Peter Philips and Francis Kurkdjian.

For Hyunjin, the collaboration introduces another opportunity to explore his interest in fashion. The singer has developed a recognizable personal style throughout his career with Stray Kids, often drawing attention through his appearance and expressive approach to performance. His ability to communicate through choreography has helped shape his identity as an artist, with visual presentation playing an important part in his work.

Hwang Hyunjin was born in Seoul in 2000 and entered the music industry in 2018 when Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment. Since then, the group has attracted an international audience through its music and live performances. Hyunjin contributes as a dancer, rapper and vocalist, bringing his individual performance style to the group’s work.

Dance remains a defining element of his career. His performances draw on expressive gestures, detailed choreography and an awareness of how physical expression communicates emotion. These qualities have contributed to his popularity among Stray Kids fans and helped establish his public identity beyond the group’s recordings.

Dior identifies that artistic personality as an important part of its decision to welcome him. The house points to his sensitivity, charisma and ability to connect with audiences, qualities that align with the creative direction of its fashion and beauty divisions.

The appointment comes during a period of change for Dior’s fashion collections under Jonathan Anderson. As Creative Director, Anderson oversees the house’s fashion direction, bringing his own design perspective to one of France’s most established luxury labels. Hyunjin will represent these collections as part of his new ambassador role.

His responsibilities also extend to Dior Beauty, where the house works with two prominent creative directors. Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, oversees the cosmetics division and its visual identity. Francis Kurkdjian leads Parfums Christian Dior as Creative Director, directing the house’s fragrance creations.

The inclusion of both fashion and beauty gives Hyunjin a broad role within Dior. His appointment connects the musician with several creative disciplines, reflecting the importance of personal image throughout his career.

With this new role, Hyunjin joins Dior during Jonathan Anderson’s tenure, representing the designer’s collections alongside the house’s makeup and fragrance divisions. The collaboration adds fashion and beauty ambassadorship to his continuing career with Stray Kids.