Fashion photographer Blake Ballard shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Levi Conely represented by Next Models. In charge of retouching was Oleg Slinko.

Discover more of the story below:





Photographer Blake Ballard – @blakeballardphoto

Model Levi Conely at Next Models – @leviconely

Retouching Oleg Slinko – @oi_retouch