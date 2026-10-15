Marco Chiricallo in Des Intimités MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer and art director Luca Fancellu captures model Marco Chiricallo for the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Des Intimités. Astrid Zorzetto leads styling and fashion curation, with hair and makeup by Thea Vismara, production support and casting by Simona Lo Surdo, and production by Lucidi/Studio.

Des Intimités follows a young man through his first morning in a new home, exploring the private rituals that gradually turn an unfamiliar space into something personal. Natural light, sparse interiors, and unguarded gestures create an atmosphere of intimacy and reflection. Through relaxed poses, close-up portraits, and subtle shifts between vulnerability and confidence, the editorial captures the early moments of settling into a new chapter. The story features pieces from Filippo De Laurentiis, Falconeri, Longchamp, Missoni, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jacquemus, Trussardi, Siviglia, Stüssy, Puraai, Harmont & Blaine, Calvin Klein, The Latest, Loewe, The Frankie Shop, Kaleos, and Aimé Leon Dore.

Photographer and Art Director: Luca Fancellu

Stylist & Fashion Curator: Astrid Zorzetto

Make-up & Hair: Thea Vismara at MKS – Milano using EISENBERG Paris & Phyto Paris

Model: Marco Chiricallo

Agency: Elite Models & Moi Models Management

Production support & casting: Simona Lo Surdo

Production: Lucidi/Studio