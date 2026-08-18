Supreme Fall Winter 2026 Expands Its Streetwear Vocabulary

Supreme presents its Fall Winter 2026 collection through a broad mix of outerwear, tailoring, sportswear, knitwear, bags and accessories. The New York label builds the season around leather, technical fabrics, graphic treatments and collaborations with artists and specialist manufacturers. Familiar Supreme references remain present, though the collection also gives significant space to art, comic imagery and functional design.

Outerwear anchors much of the season. A hooded Jeff Hamilton leather jacket arrives covered in patchwork appliqués made from historical Supreme Box Logos, creating one of the collection’s most recognizable pieces. Schott contributes leather and shearling jackets, while Vanson Leathers appears through Cordura styles. Supreme also includes a faux fur jacket by B.B. Simon and an embroidered AOI GORE-TEX jacket developed for weather protection.

Shirting introduces a broader mix of materials and graphics. Plaid, denim, stripes and repeated patterns appear throughout, joined by original artwork from Rita Ackermann and Masato Kawajo. Medieval-style painted imagery and comic-inspired prints add further variation. A hooded flannel shirt-jacket carries an appliquéd Supreme logo, while a Locharron plaid wool suit brings Scottish wool into the collection and gives the season a more tailored option.

Art also shapes the knitwear category. Crewnecks and cardigans carry large-scale imagery, while illustrations from Lady Death bring dark fantasy comic references into several sweater designs. The tops selection shifts toward athletic styling through co-branded Meissen jerseys and crewneck pullovers covered in Christmas card illustrations.

Sweatshirts use collegiate graphics, camouflage, scrapbook-style compositions and layered typography. The bottoms continue that visual range through jeans, work pants, track trousers and jersey shorts. Vanson Leathers Cordura pants introduce a more technical material, while Masato Kawajo artwork and Meissen prints connect the category back to collaborations seen elsewhere in the collection.

Supreme treats headwear with a more decorative approach. A B.B. Simon faux fur trooper hat and a Swarovski-studded balaclava stand out among GORE-TEX caps, knit beanies and six-panel hats. Bags take a more functional direction, with backpacks, duffles, crossbody styles, shoulder bags, wallets and smaller pouches. Several designs use water-resistant technical fabrics suited to regular travel and daily use.

The accessories offering pushes the collection into furniture, electronics, sports equipment and collectibles. Supreme introduces a chrome motor scooter with a red leather seat, a mini skate ramp and graphic skateboard decks. Home pieces include a large brown leather modular sofa, a red U.S. Mail mailbox, a Lady Death rug and glass jars with checkerboard lids.

Electronics include a Kodak Super 8 camera, metallic Analogue Pocket consoles, a red Dyson cordless vacuum, a JBL Bluetooth speaker, smartphone microphones and LED flashlights. Supreme also adds a DYE paintball marker, basketball rack, ProTaper motorcycle handlebars, Titan powerlifting belts, hatchets and red crowbars. Cross pendants, B.B. Simon rhinestone license plate frames, a Gremlins Santa figurine, RealTree camo Zippo lighters and skull bottle openers complete the accessories selection. Grey camo Nike Air Force 1 Lows and embossed Timberland 6-inch boots round out the season.