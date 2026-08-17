OVO and MLB Rework Baseball Style for the 2026 Collection

Drake‘s OVO and Major League Baseball have introduced a new 2026 collection built around five teams, with the Toronto Blue Jays taking the lead. The range translates familiar baseball references into OVO’s streetwear approach through apparel and accessories designed around each franchise.

The lineup also includes the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. OVO gives each team its own version of the collection, using franchise logos and uniform references throughout the range.

Traditional baseball clothing provides much of the visual direction. Pinstripes, baseball shirts and sleeve patches inspired by stadium uniforms appear across the collection, while black and white dominate many of the pieces. OVO branding sits alongside team graphics, creating a consistent co-branded identity across all five franchises.

The apparel offering includes varsity jackets, athletic jerseys, hoodies, layered styles and T-shirts. Accessories complete the range and give each team additional pieces beyond the main clothing categories. The collection keeps clear references to ballpark dressing while adapting those details for everyday wear.

The Toronto Blue Jays receive the strongest focus, reflecting OVO’s connection to Toronto. Their graphics appear prominently throughout the release and give the collection a clear home-city reference. The other four teams extend the project beyond Toronto and bring some of MLB’s best-known franchise identities into the collaboration.

The 2026 release also continues OVO’s established relationship with professional sports. The label has previously worked with MLB and New Era on team-based projects, and this latest collection returns to baseball with a more selective five-team lineup.

Rather than treating each franchise as a separate concept, OVO applies the same visual framework across the range while adjusting logos, patches and team references for each edition. That approach gives the collection consistency while allowing every team to retain its own recognizable identity.

The result is a focused mix of baseball and streetwear built around familiar sportswear categories. Varsity jackets and jerseys carry the clearest athletic references, while hoodies, T-shirts and layered pieces broaden the range for daily use.