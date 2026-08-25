Gucci Primavera Brings Together Jin, Shawn Mendes and More

Gucci presents its Primavera campaign, extending Demna’s debut runway collection into a new visual chapter. The campaign brings together figures from music, film and sport, continuing the designer’s focus on personality, sensuality and physical presence.

Photographed by Michal Chelbin, the campaign features Gucci Global Brand Ambassadors Xiao Zhan and Jin, alongside Tom Brady, EsDeeKid, Shawn Mendes and Tarzzan. Chelbin photographs each subject individually, using portraiture to keep attention on the clothes, expression and character of each sitter.

The title Primavera references Sandro Botticelli’s Renaissance painting of the same name, an influence Demna has cited directly. Classical references carry into the imagery and connect the campaign to ideas introduced through the collection in Milan.

The project follows Demna’s Fall Winter 2026 runway show in Milan, where he presented his first runway collection for Gucci. The season placed a strong focus on the body, using close-fitting silhouettes and a sensual approach to dressing that reflected the designer’s wider interest in confidence and self-perception.

Backstage, Demna described the collection in personal terms, speaking about his own relationship with feeling comfortable and attractive in his body after years of holding himself back. That perspective informed the collection’s emphasis on physical confidence and helped shape the way the clothes interact with the wearer.

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The Primavera campaign carries those ideas into portraiture. By photographing each subject alone, Chelbin keeps the visual language focused and allows the cast to bring different forms of masculinity into the series.