Jayden James Steps Into Beauty With MAC Cosmetics

Jayden James, the 19-year-old son of Britney Spears, continues to expand his presence in fashion with a new feature for MACzine, the relaunched digital publication from MAC Cosmetics. The Los Angeles-based musician and model appears in a new editorial photographed by Sarah Pardini, adding another project to a year that has already taken him from music into runway modeling.

James recently made his runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, walking for Vetements alongside his brother Sean Preston. The appearance introduced him to a wider fashion audience and marked a significant shift in a career that had previously centered more closely on music. In conversation with MACzine, James recalls focusing on staying calm before stepping onto the runway and describes the experience as an important early moment in his development as a model.

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His interest in fashion extends beyond the runway itself. James names Francisco Lachowski as one of the models who first caught his attention, explaining that seeing his work through social media encouraged him to consider fashion more seriously. That curiosity now sits alongside his work as a pianist and musician, giving him a broader creative profile as new opportunities continue to emerge.

The MACzine editorial builds on that transition. Pardini photographs James in a pared-back series featuring black leather, tank tops and a blue setting. Hunter Clem handles styling, with grooming by Gilbert Soliz and hair by Kelli Martin.

MAC introduces James as a multi-hyphenate emerging talent, placing equal attention on the different areas of his work. He plays piano and continues to develop music while taking on new modeling projects, a combination that gives the feature a wider focus than a conventional beauty campaign.

Following his Vetements debut in Paris, the MACzine project places Jayden James firmly within the fashion conversation and adds another step to a career that now moves across music, modeling and editorial work.