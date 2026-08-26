Evan Mock Channels the North Shore for ORB x Wahine

Evan Mock returns to his native O‘ahu for ORB x Wahine, a limited-edition fragrance created with Australian fragrance label ORB. and Mock’s own lifestyle brand Wahine. Developed as a personal interpretation of the North Shore, the project moves beyond a conventional campaign role, with Mock involved in the fragrance from its initial concept through its scent, packaging and visual direction.

Born on O‘ahu’s North Shore, Mock grew up around surfing before developing a professional career in skateboarding. His profile expanded rapidly after Frank Ocean shared a video of him skating in 2019, bringing him wider attention from the fashion industry. He went on to model for brands including Calvin Klein, walk for Louis Vuitton and Alyx, and play Aki Menzies in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl.

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That relationship with the island drives the ORB. collaboration. Mock worked directly with the brand’s Melbourne-based perfumer to create an alcohol-free fragrance oil based around memories and sensations associated with a day on the North Shore. ORB. describes the project as “created & designed with Evan Mock,” emphasizing his involvement beyond appearing as its face.

The campaign brings the idea back to its source. Mock stars alongside his brother in a short film shot on O‘ahu’s North Shore, offering glimpses of the people, routines and places connected to the fragrance. Surfing, biking and time spent together appear throughout the imagery, with the ocean and island vegetation framing a view of daily life rather than a staged interpretation of Hawai‘i. Aidan Cullen photographed the project and served as director of photography, while Andy Woodward worked as cinematographer.

The scent itself takes cues from details associated with that environment, including salty ocean air, hibiscus and surf wax. ORB. designed the fragrance oil for extended wear, following the idea of moving through an entire day on the North Shore.