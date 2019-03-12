Edoardo Sebastianelli is the Face of Hermes SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

The rising star on the modeling scene Edoardo Sebastianelli stars in Hermes‘ Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Jonas Lindstroem. Styling is work of Elodie David Touboul, with creative direction from Fabien Mouillard. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Tomohiro Ohashi, and makeup artist Christine Corbel.





Photography © Jonas Lindstroem for Hermes

What’s your favourite look from Hermes’ SS19 Collection? Tell us in the comment section below: