MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Mitchel Scott

MMSCENE Magazine catches up with Mitchel Scott, represented by The Dragonfly Agency, to discuss his unplanned entry into modeling. Originally focused on motocross, he caught the attention of agencies during a sponsorship shoot, leading him to explore the fashion world.

Photographed by Kenneth Medilo at Studio ST3, Mitchel shares how backstage moments and working with friends make the industry exciting. He sees modeling as stepping into different personas, shaping his approach to each project. New York remains a favorite, with plans for a permanent move, while Europe and Asia are next on his radar. Outside of fashion, finance, DJing, and self-improvement keep him grounded. With an ever-growing list of goals, Mitchel is just getting started.

How did your journey into modeling begin, and what drew you to the fashion industry?

I never planned on Modeling actually, I was shooting for a Motocross sponsor I had when I was younger and a few agencies reached out to me, Looked very fun and cool to be in big cities meeting all kinds of people with so many ways to express yourself so I gave it a try!

What has been your most memorable experience on a photoshoot or runway so far?

It is very hard to pinpoint one experience, it’s usually a blast working with everyone and something new to create each time. I do enjoy though pre runway shows backstage, or just BTS on jobs when you are working with friends and photographers you get along with so well, really makes the shoot and backstage waiting for hours before the runway show enjoyable and memorable.

As a model, you work with a variety of designers and brands. How do you adapt your personal style to reflect their vision?

Almost like morphing into a background like a chamelion, I think picturing yourself in the clothes out and about and how you would see yourself, act, and feel in them alongside the vision of the team helps create a unique style, emotion and result for each shoot.

What’s your take on the current state of diversity and representation in the fashion industry?

I love that their is so much variety and style not only in the work but the team and models on set, competition is strong and fashion seems so free flowing as of late, so many awesome pieces , looks and images being put together and I’m happy to be a part of any of it.

You’ve likely traveled extensively for work. Is there a city or fashion week you always look forward to, and why?

Might just be my home roots talking to me but I have spent a lot of time in NYC and have loved it, probably my favorite place to travel and work. Planning on staying in New York full time here soon. I want to travel more in Europe as well and that’s definitely on my bucket list. Places in Asia were also very cool and welcoming, the parts of Europe I’ve been I have enjoyed. Looking forward to any adventure that comes next and can’t wait!

How do you prepare mentally and physically for high-pressure runway shows or major campaigns?

What works best for me is not thinking about it too much until it’s complete, almost to not invite nerves until you did it and can be like “that was awesome!”. I try to always stay prepared , skin routine and regular work outs keep me feeling inside and out at my best, when the call comes I like to be ready.

Fashion is constantly evolving. Are there any emerging designers or trends that excite you right now?

So many I could go on and on, Dsquared has been doing some killer looks as well as a lot of other brands such as Prada , Maison Margiela and so many more. I’m very into head turning outfits as well as some subtle professional well dressed for events and nice dinners. Always adding my own touches with cool overcoats, rings and so on.

What’s something about the modeling industry that people often misunderstand or underestimate?

How much work goes into it, it’s a tough industry and a difficult one. It is not as easy as just a few photos that most people get to see, entire teams and regimens go into each shoot. Uncertainty for work and lots of preparation goes into it, but the rewarding feeling for large jobs, interviews, editorials fashion week parties haha and of course traveling makes it well worth it. Very difficult but great experiences.

When you’re not working, how do you unwind or recharge? Any hobbies or routines that keep you grounded?

Of course hanging out with people is a big one, love to have good company and luckily met some very cool company in the industry. Always feel like my recharge is random things my friends and I get into, from sports to hitting up the beaches and DJ’ing. Love to work on self improvement doing lots of researching of cool topics and reading as well as some side jobs in finance.

Looking ahead, do you have any specific goals or dreams within the fashion world or beyond?

Yes so many! I like to set to many goals so I never run out, lots of designers I still would love to work with as well as traveling to London and Paris. Want to work more creatively with social media for fun as well. Hoping to have the move back to New York soon as well and all the journeys that come with that and the fashion industry as well as beyond.