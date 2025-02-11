Homme Plissé Issey Miyake presents its Fall Winter 2025 collection, Lithology: The Curious Stones, inspired by the natural formation and transformation of rocks. Observing how minerals accumulate, compress, and erode over time, the collection translates these geological processes into clothing through structured silhouettes, textured materials, and tones reminiscent of the earth’s surface.

Rocks develop distinct layers over millions of years, a concept reflected in the agate series. This print is created by layering paint and applying varying pressure, producing patterns that mimic mineral deposits found in nature. The organic, fluid design appears across tops, pants, and accessories, with each piece featuring a unique composition due to the technique’s unpredictability.

The cavity coat is informed by the hollow spaces within caves, incorporating a double-layered design with large openings on each side. The fabric is soft yet structured, ensuring ease of movement. A functional detail allows the hem to be folded upward, forming two spacious pockets. This approach integrates sculptural elements with practical design.

Stone cloud takes inspiration from the smooth, rounded shapes of weathered stones. The garments in this series feature curved constructions that can be layered and adjusted using a system of buttons, allowing for multiple ways to wear each piece. The soft structure and flexible form bring a sense of fluidity to the design, echoing the gradual shaping of stones over time.

Quarry references the workwear traditionally worn in industrial settings such as mines and excavation sites. The pieces have a simple, utilitarian structure with multiple pockets, emphasizing functionality while maintaining a streamlined look.

Wool like light introduces a textured melange fabric that resembles the rugged surfaces of rock formations. Used for coats, jackets, and pants, the material provides warmth while offering a tactile, layered appearance.

For Winter accessories, cashmere winter gear includes balaclavas, scarves, and gloves. Designed with rounded forms and a soft texture, these pieces allow for different styling arrangements, adding versatility to cold-weather dressing.

By translating the transformation of geological formations into garment construction, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake brings a material-driven approach to the Fall Winter 2025 season, reinforcing the connection between natural processes and clothing design.