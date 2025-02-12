For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Marco Fornasiero collaborates with model Gabriele Pecin at Elite Models on an editorial titled “Solitary Dreams.” The art direction and styling were led by Lorenzo Borgia, with hair and makeup by Luigi Iacono. Assisting on the shoot were Antonio Alecci for photography and Donato Nigro D’Adamo for styling.

Gabriele wears a curated selection of pieces from San Andrés Milano, Ferrari, Dsquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Lagworld, MSGM, and stylist’s own archive.

Art direction and styling: Lorenzo Borgia

Photography: Marco Fornasiero

Assistant photograpy: Antonio Alecci

Hair and make up: Luigi Iacono

Assiatant stylist: Donato Nigro D’Adamo

Model: Gabriele Pecin at Elite Models