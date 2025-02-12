For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Marco Fornasiero collaborates with model Gabriele Pecin at Elite Models on an editorial titled “Solitary Dreams.” The art direction and styling were led by Lorenzo Borgia, with hair and makeup by Luigi Iacono. Assisting on the shoot were Antonio Alecci for photography and Donato Nigro D’Adamo for styling.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Gabriele wears a curated selection of pieces from San Andrés Milano, Ferrari, Dsquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Lagworld, MSGM, and stylist’s own archive.
Art direction and styling: Lorenzo Borgia
Photography: Marco Fornasiero
Assistant photograpy: Antonio Alecci
Hair and make up: Luigi Iacono
Assiatant stylist: Donato Nigro D’Adamo
Model: Gabriele Pecin at Elite Models