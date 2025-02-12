in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Solitary Dreams by Marco Fornasiero

Stylist Lorenzo Borgia and photographer Marco Fornasiero team up with model Gabriele Pecin for our latest exclusive story.

full look FERRARI

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Marco Fornasiero collaborates with model Gabriele Pecin at Elite Models on an editorial titled “Solitary Dreams.” The art direction and styling were led by Lorenzo Borgia, with hair and makeup by Luigi Iacono. Assisting on the shoot were Antonio Alecci for photography and Donato Nigro D’Adamo for styling.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Gabriele wears a curated selection of pieces from San Andrés Milano, Ferrari, Dsquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Lagworld, MSGM, and stylist’s own archive.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Solitary Dreams by Marco Fornasiero
full look DOLCE & GABBANA
shirt STYLIST’S OWN, necktie LAGWORLD
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Solitary Dreams by Marco Fornasiero
full look FERRARI
full look FERRARI
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Solitary Dreams by Marco Fornasiero
full look SAN ANDRèS MILANO
shirt STYLIST’S OWN, necktie LAGWORLD
full look MSGM
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Solitary Dreams by Marco Fornasiero
coat SAN ANDRèS MILANO
full look DSQUARED2
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Solitary Dreams by Marco Fornasiero
coat SAN ANDRèS MILANO

Art direction and styling: Lorenzo Borgia
Photography: Marco Fornasiero
Assistant photograpy: Antonio Alecci
Hair and make up: Luigi Iacono
Assiatant stylist: Donato Nigro D’Adamo
Model: Gabriele Pecin at Elite Models

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Mitchel Scott