MODEL CITIZEN: WARREN SOSSA

With our shoot in Paris, model to watch WARREN SOSSA sits down for an exclusive interview with our Editor KATARINA DJORIC. Warren talks about getting discovered, his friendship with Alton Mason and hidden talents.

How were you discovered?

I was discovered in 2017 by Gaspard Lukali on Instagram. We met each other in Paris, he told me “I believe in you, you can do great things, you have to be a model”. At the beginning I didn’t believe in it because for me modeling was only a dream, not the reality.

Did becoming a model change your life in any way?

Totally! I’m from a hard place where it’s difficult to live and modeling help me to become a better person. I met a lot of people, they want to succeed, to become better and better, it’s totally another universe! I can say, now, modeling is my passion and I love meeting other models all around the world with the same passion.





If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I really don’t know… Maybe I could be a rapper, yes working in the music sounds good to me. I really enjoy it.

How would you describe your style?

It depends, maybe a little eccentric but not too much! I love to have my own style, to be unique and to wear the clothes I really love.





What is your dream modeling job?

Wow! I have a lot of dream jobs! But I would love to do Christian Dior or Versace campaign.

Who are your favorite designers?

Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones. Those two people are really inspiring! Virgil is truly talented, I love so much his work and the vision he has of fashion. For Kim, I love his imagination!





Who are your favorite Supermodels?

My friend Alton Mason: he is i n c r e d i b l e ! I am really supportive of his career and he helps me to believe in my fashion dreams!

Name the famous person you’d most like to meet?

Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and ASAP Rocky: they really inspired me! I love their creativity, they are humble, I really love this kind of personality for a human being and artist.





Your personal passion or hidden talents?

My passion is: modeling. I stay focus on it, I really want to succeed on it. Few years ago, I played American Football for 4 years, I was almost in the French national team, however I stopped everything for modeling. By the way, I have other passion like dancing, especially hip hop! I started when I was 12 years old.

What is your downtime like?

I stay with my mother and I take care of my little sister. Of course, I have time to see my friends as well and I love partying sometimes but just sometimes you know, not every days or every week-ends.





Any guilty pleasures? Something that no one knows about you?

It’s not really pleasures but… I am still sleeping with the light on because I am afraid of dark lol.

What’s on your playlist?

I love listening different style of music, but rap music is my favorite. I recognize myself in this art. I love the house music as well, maybe a little bit of dubstep and dance-hall.





Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now?

I would love to live by myself at 100% and be full time a model. I want to see my passion becomes my real job. I wish to have some campaigns and huge shows in my curriculum and why not a Vogue Hommes cover! I have big ambitions and I will work really hard to achieve my goals. NEVER GIVE UP!

Keep up with Warren on Instagram @warren.sossa

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – danilopavlovic.com

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Model Warren Sossa at Next Paris



