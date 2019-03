JOAO KNORR FOR MMSCENE – DISCOVER THE FULL COVER STORY

Pin 7 Shares



Taking the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine Issue 029 is top model JOAO KNORR at Next Models Management in Milan.

Joao is photographed in Milan by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro, with styling from Stefano Guerrini. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic. In charge of beauty were Makeup Artist Barbara Bonazza and Hair Stylist Chiara Bussei.

Discover more of the story below: