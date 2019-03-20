Jacob Coupe for Belstaff Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares



With Belstaff’s creative direction currently transitioning (from Delphine Ninous to Sean Lehnhardt-Moore), it’s ensured that it’s sticking to what it knows by paying homage to its renowned heritage in the spring/summer collection.

The inspiration?

The road trip. And model, Jacob Coupe, stars in Belstaff’s latest look book to showcase the standout pieces we can expect.

Timeless pieces, like the raincoat or gilet, are brought to life with on-trend natural shades and are teamed with zipper-heavy pieces and cargo pants. This means there’s a rugged season ahead with Belstaff, and here’s what else you can expect:





Plenty of Outerwear

Of note are the lightweight cotton fabrics that have been combined with Belstaff’s unlined shapes and silhouettes. For example, the iconic Trialmaster jacket is transformed with two patch pockets to the back. These complement the original slanted breast pocket to give a nod to those traditional touring jackets it’s based on. It’s also belted – just like the originals.

The original check look can also be found in the lining of the cape and parka, while their cotton exteriors take on a new look with a worn-out effect that’s achieved by stripping some of the dye from the cotton.

Finishing touches are added with zips, further patch pockets and taping. And you’ll also find a number of nylon pieces, including a parka that boasts a crinkle-effect look and pouch pocket. Not only that but it also comes with internal straps so the parka can be transformed into a stylish backpack.





Lots of Leather

One of the new additions that we must mention are the leather pieces.

This includes a matte-finish calfskin waxed style that’s teamed with luxuriously soft lambskin. It oozes a ‘biker’ feel and thanks to the technique that’s been used on the exterior, it features that sought-after, ‘lived in’ patina. Yellow and blue leather versions of this style are available.





Collections of Knitwear

To add to the lightweight feel that dominates the spring/summer range, the knitwear from Belstaff also follows suit. You’ll find a crew neck made with delicate shoulder ribbing alongside a fine linen hoodie. The former works wonderfully with the leather outwear, by the way.

Equally, focusing on the moto heritage of the brand is cotton knitwear. With its ribbing and stitching, these pieces help to flatter and contour the wearer. And the waffle knits are also lightweight but have a chunkier style to provide added warmth and comfort on those colder days.

One thing’s for sure, there’s an adventurous spirit amidst Belstaff’s spring/summer collection with lots of lightweight styles and a touch of luxury that its wearers expect.