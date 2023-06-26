Charlie Matthews for ST33LE Underwear

Top model Charlie Matthews takes the debut lookbook of ST33LE brand‘s underwear collection. For the striking shoot produce by MMSCENE Magazine team in New York the top model posed in front of the lens of Fashion Photographer Sinem Yazici.

Matthews, who is represented by Soul Artist Management models in New York, is also represented by renowned model agencies such as d’management Group in Milano, Next Models in Miami and NEVS in London to name a few.

For ST33LE Underwear Collection shoot in charge of hair style and make up was Emine Kucuktireli, with Digital Tech support from Tugcan S Temizkan. Underwear is the next step for ST33LE brand already known for it’s iconic shorts and shirts.

ST33LE Underwear premiere collection for Summer 2023 is on the shelves now – you can find it in ST33LE brand’s namesake stores in Provincetown as well as in soon to open Boston South End store. ST33LE is also available in a number of stores throughout the US.

