LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Designer LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN showcased his Spring Summer 2024 Collection named Lust, on Sunday, June 25th, at the Musée des Archives Nationales in Paris. The collection marks Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s return to his instincts, presenting a a vibrant homage to queer desire, pleasure, and strength. The designer proposes a wardrobe that emanates elegant sensuality, rejecting prudish moralism and avoiding crude stereotypes.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Crafted from lightweight, artisanal Japanese tweeds, mermaid skirts and gowns embellished with leather busts create a striking contrast. The collection also incorporates gossamer fabrics into airy, generously tailored suits. Open-front shirts and collared boleros in delicate silk crepe exude a self-assured sensuality and a midsummer ease that extends to a collection of toga-inspired, sheer dresses. Front-laced leather corsets resemble the distinctive exterior of the brand’s Cleavage purse. The iconic baguette silhouette is rendered in supple black calfskin, with patent bursts of Calder yellow, green, and navy. This season also introduces a crossbody version of the signature accessory.

The signature materials of Ludovic de Saint Sernin are passionately celebrated throughout the collection. Lambskin lace-up undergarments, harnessed bralettes, and minimal square-cut moto racer jackets highlight leather as a fundamental element of the brand’s universe. Cropped denim jackets, vests, and loose-fitting trousers complement a palette of dusty rose, olive, cobalt blue, and taupe. In addition, front-slit gowns with net-hemmed details, halterneck sash tops, and monogrammed crystal mesh totes, all generously sponsored by Swarovski, showcase Ludovic’s meticulous craftsmanship.

The collection also includes jewelry pieces designed in collaboration with Vagujhelyi, a New York-based brand founded by artist Diego Villarreal Vagujhelyi. Courtship restraints, discipline chokers, and knuckle rings molded in clay and cast in raw white brass embody the inherent eroticism of surrender, transforming the choice of physical restriction into a declaration of autonomy, agency, and control. Ultimately, Lust functions as a jubilant portrait of queer identity in its most nuanced and complete form; it is a proud testament to the values that guide the house of Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Discover every look from the Ludovic De Saint Sernin Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: