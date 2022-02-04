DRIES VAN NOTEN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house DRIES VAN NOTEN presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to a life that we lost due to the whole Covid-19 situation, with a fashion film and lookbook captured by Casper Sejersen. The collection blurs the lines between genders, and it amplifies androgyny with enhanced feminine elements. For the season, the designer explores an idea of having fun and living carefree again.

In charge of styling was Nancy Rohde, with casting direction from DM Casting, set design by Giovanna Martial, and production by Rachel Lequesne. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Inge Grognard. Stars of the session are Aramish Mangi, Braien Vaiksaar, Hammam Pelewura, Henry Kitcher, Hyun Jae Jung, Ilias Loopmans, Kennah Lau, Kirill Streelets, Konrad Bauer, Malick Bodian, Martin Jorgensen, Moustapha Sy, Nathan Felix, Oskar Helmbold Taifun, Ryo Ito, Sai Ko Mimeur, Samual Leon, Tae Meen Kim, Teo Comon, Thomas Riguelle, Xu Meen, and Yacine Keita.