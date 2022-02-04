PFW: CASABLANCA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Charaf Tajer presented CASABLANCA Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with Le Monde Diplomatique fashion film, as a part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Sex Education​ star Emma Mackey and supermodel Richard Biedul take the leading roles of the film. The collection was inspired by the designer’s youthful memories of Paris at the end of the nineties – the era of the Concorde and Lady Diana, and Dodi Al Fayed at the Ritz. The collection that explores the fantasy and surrealism of Paris, also explores traveling theme. For the season, the brand fuses comfort and style in a modern way.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

The fashion film was directed by Nathalie Canguilhem and in charge of the lookbook was photographer Yannis Meynadier. In charge of styling was Helena Tejedor, with art direction from Steve Grimes and Sid Oudainia Beaulieu, set design by Till Duca, and casting direction from Ikki Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ilham Mestour, and makeup artist Naima Bremer.