Stockholm-based brand OUR LEGACY presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a lookbook. Brand’s creative director Christopher Nying focused on bringing the dressed-up look, mixing all the sartorial stereotypes. Nying presented uniforms of teachers, bankers, parents, office workers from a point of child’s imagination. The collection features preppy styles mixed with 70s spin like flared legs, heeled boots and long collars.