VILLE SYDFORS FOR JW ANDERSON X MATCHESFASHION

MATCHESFASHION.COM have collaborated with London based designer, JW Anderson, on an exclusive ten-piece capsule collection for Spring Summer 2018 season.

This is the first season I’ve tried everything on myself. It was like going back into yourself. – Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director & Founder, JW Anderson

The London based designer is the latest collaborator in a series of digital exclusives designed to showcase the best in global menswear. Creative Director Jonathan Anderson has built up a devoted following thanks to his intelligent, playful pieces, graphic prints and innovative detailing. For Spring Summer 2018 JW Anderson designed a collection celebrating boyish freedom and masculinity – a wardrobe of stripped back, no-fuss essentials with effortless edge and functionality. The capsule collection draws influence from this – taking iconic staples from the mainline collection and re-imagining them with original graphics and colourways. – from MATCHESFASHION.COM

Available on matchesfashion.com from February 8th.

Discover the lookbook featuring the promising Ville Sydfors at Diva Models Copenhagen:

