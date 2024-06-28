Exploring “Self-Destruct”: Paris Laundry’s SS25 Collection

Guy Samuel‘s latest creation for Paris Laundry, the “Self-Destruct” collection for Spring/Summer 2025, embarks on an exploration of global urban scenes merged with an appreciation for Japanese culture. More than a fashion statement, this collection explores a rich cultural mosaic, combining together the dynamic rhythms of urban life with the refined artistry of Japanese traditions. “Self-Destruct” embodies a celebration of culture and a touch of urban chaos.

This collection stands out with its meticulous use of traditional Japanese materials and crafting techniques. A key feature is the incorporation of Washi Paper Yarn, sourced from the inner fibers of plants, which underscores Samuel’s dedication to marrying historical craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. The Shoji weaving technique, reminiscent of the patterns found in Japanese movable walls, illustrates a seamless blend of elegance and structural integrity. Each piece not only represents a geographic location but narrates the deep cultural significance embedded within its design.

From the intricate leather and denim weaves to the casual chic of the Bowery Short Set and Oversized Bowery Shirt, Samuel’s collection spans a broad spectrum of streetwear. Highlights include the Rodeo Drive jeans, which channel the laid-back luxury of LA, and the SoHo jeans, which capture the artistic pulse of their namesake New York neighborhood. The Chelsea Shirt & Pants are both practical and stylish, featuring garment dyes, vintage washes, and functional zippers for versatility.

The “Self-Destruct” collection is brought to life through the lens of Paris Mumpower, whose film photography vividly captures the essence of each garment. Styled by Anna Trevelyan, the pieces are presented with a cutting-edge flair.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Paris Laundry is committed to ethical and sustainable fashion practices. By sourcing materials from mills across Italy, Portugal, Japan, and the US, the brand ensures that each item is produced with the highest regard for environmental and social responsibility. This approach not only elevates the brand’s status but also resonates with the values of its celebrity clientele, including Steve Aoki, Future, Lil Baby, and Offset, who have all embraced Paris Laundry’s distinctive designs.

As the “Self-Destruct” collection makes its debut, it is clear that Paris Laundry is crafting more than just clothing; it is fostering a dialogue about culture, identity, and the transformative power of fashion. Guy Samuel invites us to reflect on the interplay of global influences and the role of fashion in expressing individuality and societal shifts.

View the collection in the Gallery below: