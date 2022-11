Actor Andrew Garfield takes the cover story of British GQ Magazine 25th Annual Men Of The Year Issue captured by fashion photographer Luke Gilford. The production was the work of Petty Cash, with tailoring by Yelena Travkina. In charge of styling was Michael Darlington, with hair by Jeff Verbeck and grooming by Sonia Lee. For the cover, Garfield is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello trench coat, Vivienne Westwood blazer and Gucci gloves.

Discover more on gq.com