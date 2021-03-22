Luka Isaac Covers Vogue Ukraine Man Spring Summer 2021 Issue

The handsome Luka Isaac at KMA takes the cover of Vogue Ukraine Man‘s Spring Summer 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti. In charge of styling was Marc Goehring, with casting direction from Max Märzinger at JL Casting, and production by Roland Parrot at Kitten. Grooming is work of beauty artist Yoann Fernandez at Art List.

For the cover, Luka is wearing GMBH jacket and trousers, shirt and tie from Prada, stylist’s own gloves, and jewellery by Cartier.

Photography by © Pierre-Ange Carlotti for Vogue Ukraine Man, for more visit vogue.ua