PFW: AMI Fall Winter 2022 Collection by Alexandre Mattiussi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover AMI Fall Winter 2022 collection presented at Palais Brongniart, the former headquarter of the Bourse, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Paris remains a main source of inspiration for the brand, whose FW22 show concept revolves around the Parisian métro, as an omnipresent urban reference.

Like a mirror of the city’s style, a kaleidoscope of its inhabitants: audacious, multicolored, chic, fun, welcoming, diverse. In real life, the métro transports from one neighborhood to another; in the show, through different metaphorical dimensions and atmospheres, like a travel in space and time. By recreating its tunnels in a mythical monument, AMI pays a playful tribute to its hometown. – from AMI.

A historical landmark in the heart of Paris, Palais Brongniart, was turned in a metro, paneled with the characteristic white tiles, specially recreated for the occasion. Entering the hall through white métro tunnel, the models walked into a minimalist grey set. This monochrome background provided a deep sense of space, adding further focus to the collection and highlighting the subtlety of its elevated pieces.

My deepest desire, for the Fall-Winter 22, was to embrace AMI’s roots, to revive and reinterpret the fashion-for-all spirit of our beginnings. I was very much inspired by the fascinating combination of styles and people that you see every day in the métro: this is a perfect place to observe, to feel the social and cultural diversity of the city, to experience the zeitgeist, to watch trends develop. I like to think of it as an urban ballet, where everyone, regardless of age, origins and social status, mingles and coexists in ephemeral, fortuitous encounters. This is how I imagined this quintessential Paris, this elevated reality: it is an optimistic collection, for the Parisians.

– Alexandre Mattiussi, Founder & Creative Director, AMI

Luxurious, dynamic and effortlessly chic, the Fall-Winter 22 is a statement collection, celebrating AMI’s quintessential DNA. Its vibrant realism is reflected in audacious associations; in the free-spirited color palette, prints and motives; in the matching of rich textures and eccentric fabrics, lush faux fur and leather-printed fake leopard and python. Volumes are explored through a series of layered, oversized outerwear. Consciously focusing on AMI’s wardrobe, the collection encompasses a rich variety of silhouettes, including strong unisex pieces, together with tailored masculine shapes and more delicate, body-hugging feminine ones. – from AMI.

Credits:

SET DESIGN – courtesy of AMI

RUNWAY LOOKS – courtesy of AMI

RUNWAY DETAILS – courtesy of AMI

VIP + INFLUENCERS – PHOTOGRAPHED BY VIRGILE GUINARD

BACKSTAGE – PHOTOGRAPHED BY DAVID PAIGE

RUNWAY AMBIANCE – PHOTOGRAPHED BY NICOLAS SISTO