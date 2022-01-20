PFW: OAMC Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand OAMC presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection during the Paris Fashion Week. Designers and founders Luke Meier and Arnaud Faeh were inspired by nature, nature through the human eye, what surrounds us and how it permeates our decision making andaesthetic. While our creations can never approach the perfection we find in the natural world, we are constantly working within a natural framework. Nature should be cherished, so this season OAMC is partnering with several charities to help improve our planet.

The silhouette is geometric, precise, and angular both in tailoring and pressed workwear shapes. Lines of contrast topstitching reinforce the form at the center front, adding elongation, or framing functional details as pockets and seamwork. Shirt overlaps petal over lapels and front openings, stovepipe stand collars give structure while extending high on the neck. Round, pillowy down coats, with and without utility pocketing, in leather or in recycled nylon, create both comforting softness and substantial volume. – from OAMC

The second season of OAMC Re:Work amplifies the artisanal approach through dye, detail, and shape. There are no standardized patterns as each garment needs to be custom fit and adjusted in accordance to the shape of the original vintage piece. Ready-made items are taken apart, refitted, adjusted, constructed, and overdyed. The colors of the collection reflect the nature world, spans dark browns, greys, and purples; myriad shades of green: aqua, kombu, dusty mint, and moss; bright sun yellow, coral, muted lilac, steel blue, and dusk pink.

