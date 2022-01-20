PFW: HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection presented on Thursday, January 20 during the Paris Fashion Week. Titled ‘A WORK OF ARC’, the collection looks at a tent, as a structure consisting of fabric and a frame, and adapts elements of its construction for clothes-making. The way it engages in making folds and creases like drawing arcs on a pleated canvas gives rise to a new exploration of three-dimensional forms.

By experimenting with the fundamentals of making a garment: the way to fold, sew, and pleat a piece of fabric, and studying the relationship between them, the collection develops original silhouettes that surround the body and evoke a presence of a sculpture so lively that it looks like it is about to move. – from Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

The collection video directed by Kyotaro Hayashi brings out qualities and character in the garments that are yet to be discovered. By choreographing the orientation and the pairing of a variety of scenes, including floating the cast in the air, the video conveys the beauty of the garmentsʼ sculptural forms.