PFW: CALVINLUO Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Discover CALVINLUO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 6th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of the legendary photographer Helmut Newton. Designer Calvin Luo took inspiration from “Le Smoking” image captured in a narrow little Paris street: rue Aubriot in the Marais by Newton. The photo, that features model Vikebe Knudsen, marks a shift in fashion, as well as in power. The Le Noir collection offers modern reinterpretation of elegance and power. Once again, the designer pays tribute to Paris and its iconic beauty that has remained unchanged by the passing of time.
FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS
“With a mainly black, white, and grey collection, CALVINLUO keeps faith with the emblematic image but introduces timely details that anchor his vision in modernity: Crisp and deconstructed tailoring, asymmetric construction patterns, his now signature significant metalware. And while le smoking (the tux) is not a groundbreaker nowadays, Calvin’s supplemental choices convey Newton’s rule breaking attitude: Gender fluid sport tanks, denim, masculine belts. His styling choices render his vision into the present: butterfly punk jewelry (a nod to the CALVINLUO SS22 collection), black lipstick, e-cigarettes, and a purposeful choice to pair the entire collection with a new signature high and lop top square toe sneaker.” -from Calvinluo
STARRING
Aniki Lin
Diarra Samb
Topsy
Yana Van Ginneken
Sherry Shi
Amam Abit
Grace Quaye
Eny Jaki
Katya Vladykina
Maja Mihelic
Ashton Day
Sokhne Niane
Isis Den Adel
Beyonce Ambrose
Priscilla Cheseaux
Wang Chenming
Naman
Daan Duez
Bangali Drammeh
Lucas Dermont
Ole Dautzenberg
FASHION COMMISSIONNER
Dora Fung
STYLIST
Jodie Barnes
CASTING DIRECTOR
David Chen
ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
DJ Cam
PRODUCER
Julie Gonssard
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Boris Abaza
STEADICAM OPERATOR
Mathieu Caudroy
STYLIST ASSISTANTS
Marco Ven
Joseph Ecorchard
Alexis Landolfi
SEAMSTRESSES
Louise Poet
Lucienne
MAKE UP ARTIST
Anthony Preel
MAKE UP ASSISTANTS
Azusa Kumakura
Marie Guillon
Yoriko Fujita
Hind Sousan
Yusaku Nakahara
MAKE UP AGENT
Matthieu Bourdet
HAIR STYLIST
Franziska Presche
HAIR STYLIST ASSISTANTS
Brandon Borowski
Attila Kenyeres
Myuko Nakae
Tsuyoshi Tamai
Yi-Han Jen
HAIR STYLIST AGENT
Ayesha Arefin
MANICURIST
Huberte Césarion
MANICURIST ASSISTANTS
Treacy Patnelli
Yana Marquise
Fabienne Obertan
Alexia Bensimon
MANICURIST AGENT
Marie-France Thavonekham
1st AC CAMERA 1
Malek Krimed
1st AC CAMERA 2
David Foquin
2nd AC CAMERA 1
Aurélie Temmerman
2nd AC CAMERA 2
Emilie Razai
DIT ESSAYS
Thomas Briant
DIT
Audrey Samson
KEY GRIP
Benjamin Renaud
GRIP
Benjamin Rame
LINE PRODUCER
Grégoire Ohnet
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR
Audrey Carlos
PRODUCER ASSISTANT
Charlotte Ermine
1st AD
Lola Bernard
2nd AD
Lino Merival
LOCATION SCOUT
Dimitri Chalazonitis
ASSISTANT UNIT MANAGER
Clément Lepoix
WARDROBE TRUCK DRIVER
Pablo Mandel
RUNNERS
Valentin Achilli
Anne Hélène Kerner
Lise Jullien
Juliette Antor
Ugo Morel
DRIVERS
Maxime Bédue
Jim Thomasson
Pierre Boussiquet
Flavien Cheval
COVID NURSE
Anice Ferrah
FILM PRODUCTION
WOMANRAY
Marieke Tricoire
POST PRODUCTION
NIGHTSHIFT
HEAD OF POSTPRODUCTION
Olivia Farges
POSTPRODUCER
Camille Gérard
EDITOR
Benjamin Ricart
COLORIST
Maxime Mourey