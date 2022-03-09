PFW: CALVINLUO Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Discover CALVINLUO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 6th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of the legendary photographer Helmut Newton. Designer Calvin Luo took inspiration from “Le Smoking” image captured in a narrow little Paris street: rue Aubriot in the Marais by Newton. The photo, that features model Vikebe Knudsen, marks a shift in fashion, as well as in power. The Le Noir collection offers modern reinterpretation of elegance and power. Once again, the designer pays tribute to Paris and its iconic beauty that has remained unchanged by the passing of time.

“With a mainly black, white, and grey collection, CALVINLUO keeps faith with the emblematic image but introduces timely details that anchor his vision in modernity: Crisp and deconstructed tailoring, asymmetric construction patterns, his now signature significant metalware. And while le smoking (the tux) is not a groundbreaker nowadays, Calvin’s supplemental choices convey Newton’s rule breaking attitude: Gender fluid sport tanks, denim, masculine belts. His styling choices render his vision into the present: butterfly punk jewelry (a nod to the CALVINLUO SS22 collection), black lipstick, e-cigarettes, and a purposeful choice to pair the entire collection with a new signature high and lop top square toe sneaker.” -from Calvinluo

