in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

PFW: CALVINLUO Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Designer Calvin Luo presented Le Noir Collection at Paris Fashion Week

©CALVINLUO

Discover CALVINLUO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 6th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of the legendary photographer Helmut Newton. Designer Calvin Luo took inspiration from “Le Smoking” image captured in a narrow little Paris street: rue Aubriot in the Marais by Newton. The photo, that features model Vikebe Knudsen, marks a shift in fashion, as well as in power. The Le Noir collection offers modern reinterpretation of elegance and power. Once again, the designer pays tribute to Paris and its iconic beauty that has remained unchanged by the passing of time.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

With a mainly black, white, and grey collection, CALVINLUO keeps faith with the emblematic image but introduces timely details that anchor his vision in modernity: Crisp and deconstructed tailoring, asymmetric construction patterns, his now signature significant metalware. And while le smoking (the tux) is not a groundbreaker nowadays, Calvin’s supplemental choices convey Newton’s rule breaking attitude: Gender fluid sport tanks, denim, masculine belts. His styling choices render his vision into the present: butterfly punk jewelry (a nod to the CALVINLUO SS22 collection), black lipstick, e-cigarettes, and a purposeful choice to pair the entire collection with a new signature high and lop top square toe sneaker.” -from Calvinluo

©CALVINLUO
©CALVINLUO
©CALVINLUO
©CALVINLUO
©CALVINLUO
©CALVINLUO

STARRING
Aniki Lin
Diarra Samb
Topsy
Yana Van Ginneken
Sherry Shi
Amam Abit
Grace Quaye
Eny Jaki
Katya Vladykina
Maja Mihelic
Ashton Day
Sokhne Niane
Isis Den Adel
Beyonce Ambrose
Priscilla Cheseaux
Wang Chenming
Naman
Daan Duez
Bangali Drammeh
Lucas Dermont
Ole Dautzenberg

FASHION COMMISSIONNER
Dora Fung

STYLIST
Jodie Barnes

CASTING DIRECTOR
David Chen

ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
DJ Cam

PRODUCER
Julie Gonssard

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Boris Abaza

STEADICAM OPERATOR
Mathieu Caudroy

STYLIST ASSISTANTS
Marco Ven
Joseph Ecorchard
Alexis Landolfi

SEAMSTRESSES
Louise Poet
Lucienne

MAKE UP ARTIST
Anthony Preel

MAKE UP ASSISTANTS
Azusa Kumakura
Marie Guillon
Yoriko Fujita
Hind Sousan
Yusaku Nakahara

MAKE UP AGENT
Matthieu Bourdet

HAIR STYLIST
Franziska Presche

HAIR STYLIST ASSISTANTS
Brandon Borowski
Attila Kenyeres
Myuko Nakae
Tsuyoshi Tamai
Yi-Han Jen

HAIR STYLIST AGENT
Ayesha Arefin

MANICURIST
Huberte Césarion

MANICURIST ASSISTANTS
Treacy Patnelli
Yana Marquise
Fabienne Obertan
Alexia Bensimon

MANICURIST AGENT
Marie-France Thavonekham

1st AC CAMERA 1
Malek Krimed

1st AC CAMERA 2
David Foquin

2nd AC CAMERA 1
Aurélie Temmerman

2nd AC CAMERA 2
Emilie Razai

DIT ESSAYS
Thomas Briant

DIT
Audrey Samson

KEY GRIP
Benjamin Renaud

GRIP
Benjamin Rame

LINE PRODUCER
Grégoire Ohnet

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR
Audrey Carlos

PRODUCER ASSISTANT
Charlotte Ermine

1st AD
Lola Bernard

2nd AD
Lino Merival

LOCATION SCOUT
Dimitri Chalazonitis

ASSISTANT UNIT MANAGER
Clément Lepoix

WARDROBE TRUCK DRIVER
Pablo Mandel

RUNNERS
Valentin Achilli
Anne Hélène Kerner
Lise Jullien
Juliette Antor
Ugo Morel

DRIVERS
Maxime Bédue
Jim Thomasson
Pierre Boussiquet
Flavien Cheval

COVID NURSE
Anice Ferrah

FILM PRODUCTION
WOMANRAY
Marieke Tricoire

POST PRODUCTION
NIGHTSHIFT

HEAD OF POSTPRODUCTION
Olivia Farges

POSTPRODUCER
Camille Gérard

EDITOR
Benjamin Ricart

COLORIST
Maxime Mourey

FW22MenswearPFW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

PFW: FAITH CONNEXION Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

PFW: EYTYS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection