PFW: FAITH CONNEXION Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand FAITH CONNEXION presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a lookbook, on March 7th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, the brand goes back to its roots and reinterprets its guiding principles in a never-ending cycle of renewal. The collection takes us back to the 2000s, the era that gave birth to the brand, and presents a mixture of gothic and bling. The silhouettes are sharp and precise, deceptively simple, set against a backdrop of skintight black or white turtlenecks that seem to convert the models into shop-display mannequins. Proportions are pushed to the extreme in both directions. Inspirations from different eras mix and merge as if passed through a filter.