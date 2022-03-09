PFW: EYTYS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover EYTYS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented with a lookbook captured at restaurant Le Dauphin, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by Swedish painter Eugène Jansson’s mesmerizing compositions of blue dawns. The Blu Rider Collection features rich textures and nocturnal color schemes. The collection explore contrasts, and reimagines the brand’s classics. Photographer Kira Bunse captured the lookbook featuring styling from Victoria Sekrier. In charge of casting direction was Roxane Dia, with production from WKND. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Anthony Preel.

“Classic business shirts are adorned with allover laser slashing and 3D knitting techniques are explored, while tops and dresses in layered sport mesh creates an optical illusion of nightly moaré waves. The collection is built around juxtaposing style formulas. Balancing mended baggy workwear denim, a sculptural pinstripe power-blazer and a pair of western boots with leather-dressed stilettos extending backwards in a standfast position–ready to sprint. The lineup features smoggy over-dyes, all-over ocean print, as well as laser torn surfaces mimicking soft bouclé, experimenting with new ways to progress the ultimate vintage denim look. Around it is a power play of silhouettes; Cropped jeans and utilitarian jackets with ground licking power tailoring, blazing through cityscapes in a pair of heeled western boots adorned with modernist metal harnesses. Riding EYTYS out in the city nights.” – from Eytys