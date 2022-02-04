CPHFW: SOULLAND Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand SOULLAND presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, with a runway show, on February 2nd, during the ongoing Copenhagen Fashion Week. The show marks the brand’s 20th anniversary. The collection titled Original Memory explores the brand’s imaginary autobiography, and autobiographies are rarely completely truthful. This is also the brand’s third and final chapter in a trilogy of shows developed like a book. Designer Silas Adler explores both the past and future, old and new, and continues to build on the brand’s heritage and codes.