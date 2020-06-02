Oliver Kumbi & Bo Develius Model CHIMI x H&M Capsule Collection

Fashion brand H&M teams up with Stockholm-based eyewear brand CHIMI for the CHIMI x H&M capsule collection, that features not only sunglasses, but also clothing and accessories. Models Oliver Kumbi and Bo Develius are the stars of CHIMI x H&M’s capsule collection lookbook.
With this H&M collaboration, we wanted to encourage people to see beauty in places around them, creating good summer memories in a joyous way. In these peculiar times, we thought this positive message could give an extra spark to people’s lives. Each piece in the collection puts a twist on an iconic item, from our signature sunglasses to bowling shirts, and we believe that with H&M we’ve created something new and exciting – Charlie Lindström and Jonas Löhr, Co-Founder and Partner of CHIMI
We’ve always admired CHIMI for their vibrant spirit, versatility and eye for colour so it’s fantastic that we could join forces to collaborate on this capsule collection. It feels great to offer our customers both iconic eyewear and clothes in this range, but mostly to introduce a little happiness through fashion and colour during this extraordinary time. The design process with CHIMI was a lot of fun and I think that really comes through with each piece in the collection – it’s upbeat, accessible style for all – Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M