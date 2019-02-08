Bo Develius Poses in Q/S designed by s.Oliver Spring 2019 Looks

Pin 0 Shares

Top model Bo Develius teams up with Zoe Barnard for Q/S designed by s.Oliver‘s Spring 2019 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management. Styling is work of Pia Strohler, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Noelia Corral st Kasteel.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com