Alexandre Cunha & Bo Develius Model PHYNE Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
By |
Comments
Discover PHYNE‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring supermodels Alexandre Cunha and Bo Develius captured by fashion photographer Joachim Baldauf. In charge of styling was Claudia Hofmann, with grooming from Alexander Hofmann.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Related Itemsad campaignsFW17Menswearsupermodels
← Previous Story Fight The Power by Justin McManus for MMSCENE Magazine #18 Issue