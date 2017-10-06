Alexandre Cunha & Bo Develius Model PHYNE Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

By  |  Comments

PHYNE

Discover PHYNE‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring supermodels Alexandre Cunha and Bo Develius captured by fashion photographer Joachim Baldauf. In charge of styling was Claudia Hofmann, with grooming from Alexander Hofmann.


PHYNE

PHYNE

PHYNE

PHYNE

PHYNE

PHYNE

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items