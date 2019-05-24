in David Agbodji, Lookbooks, Menswear, Simon Nessman

David Agbodji & Simon Nessman Model Mango Summer 2019 Collection

Mango The Shifting Sky Lookbook + Video Starring David Agbodji & Simon Nessman

Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO

Mango enlists supermodels David Agbodji and Simon Nessman to model Mango Man‘s Summer 2019 collection for their latest The Shifting Sky lookbook captured in Marrakech, Morocco.

Marrakech is the glistening landscape and the third character in this summer story. Like true bohemians in an everlasting time, two men escape from the tourist cliché to experience the city like locals.

This collection, which combines elegance and comfort in pieces where lightweight fabrics and earthy tones go hand in hand, works in any situation. Because these alleys, where the radio is never silent and the clay dyes it all, offer the perfect opportunity to leave, and live.

Discover more images + video below:

Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO
Mango
Courtesy of ©MANGO

